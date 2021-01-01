Your home is already bursting at the seams with unique personality, so why not add a little more? Blue & Yellow Ankara Fabric features intricately detailed round, lined, and floral designs in bright yellow and white on a dark blue background. This material is perfect for creating decor from scratch! Details: Width: 43" - 44" Weight: Very Lightweight Country Of Origin: India Content: 100% Cotton Care: Machine Wash, Cold; Use Mild Soap, No Detergent; Fluff Or Delicate Cycle, Low Heat. Do Not Bleach. Flammability Note: Not For Sleepwear Available in 1-yard increments. Average bolt size is approximately 7 yards. Price displayed is for 1-yard. Enter the total number of yards you want to order.