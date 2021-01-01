Concord Global Trading Ankara Chateau Red Rectangle Indoor 9 ft. x 13 ft. Area Rug

Complete any room with this Concord Global Trading Ankara Collection 9 ft. x 13 ft. Area Rug. This rectangular rug has a classic style, which will complement your current decor with a refined touch. It features a stain-resistant construction and long-lasting materials. Crafted with multi-colored elements, it is perfect if you are looking to illuminate your home with a bright touch. It has a floral motif, introducing a blossom-filled piece into your space. With a 100% polypropylene design, this rectangular rug is an especially durable choice for your home. It has a dense pile, which tolerates hefty foot traffic.