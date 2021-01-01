Anish Pendant Light by Terzani - Color: Polished - Finish: Polished - (0Q61SE7C8A)

Made by Dodo Arslan, 2015. Made in Italy by Terzani.With the ability to find inspiration anywhere, designer Dodo Arslan came up with the concept for the Anish Pendant Light while he was playing with his daughter and noticed the almost infinite reflections of light spoons unleashed due to their concave and convex surfaces. In order to bring his idea to life, this decorative pendant light is made from a variety of spoons in different sizes, ranging from the smallest teaspoon to a large serving spoon. When illuminated, this modern pendant light creates a â€œgalaxyâ€ effect of seemingly endless light and shadows that are a perfect dramatic addition to any room. Founded in Florence, Italy, in 1972, Terzani produces luxurious, contemporary lighting. Their products fuse traditional Italian craftsmanship with state of the art technology in distinctive designs that use quality materials. From the Etoile Large Suspension Light, evocative of constellations in the night sky, to smaller offerings like the floral-inspired Ortenzia LED Lamp, Terzani works with renowned designers like Nigel Coates and Maurizio Galante to create lighting designs that are eye-catching, innovative and artistic. Shape: Drum. Color: Polished. Finish: Nickel