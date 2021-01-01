From nshi
Anime Uzumaki Naruto Uchiha Sasuke Gaming Mouse Pad with Stitched Edge Gamer Mouse Mat Non-Slip Rubber Mousepad for Computer Laptop Office Desk 10.
Advertisement
Cool Anime Uzumaki Naruto Uchiha Sasuke Japanese Character 3D Printed Mouse Pad 10 x 12 Inch-3mm Thickness. Made Of Anti-Slip Rubber (Back) And Smooth Fabric (Front). Strong Adhesion, Durable, Green And Environmental Protection, Precise Locking, No Deformation On The Desktop, Thick Design, More Comfortable Operation, It Can Effectively Prevent The Mouse And Keyboard From Sliding And Moving. Fit For Office, Games, Learning, Suitable For Desktops, Laptops, Personal Computers, Consoles, Etc. Hand wash, machine wash, no bleach.