Anime Mouse Pads with Wrist Rest Support Soft Silicone Ergonomic 3D Mouse Pad Mat Gaming Mousepad for Computer Laptops (JoJo)

SIZE AND PATTERNSAnime Mouse Pads designed with an optimal shape, is 10.2*8.5*0.2 (inches), the height of the wrist cushion is 1.2 inches, high-definition animation pattern 3D printing. ENVIRONMENTAL MATERIALWrist pad made of PU Bottom, Lycra Fabric and Silicon, it is environmental, no peculiar smell and safe to use COMFORTABLE MEMORY FOAM FILLINGThe ergonomic mouse mat with wrist rest provides good touch and effective support to your wrist. The memory foam wrist rest reduces wrist stress that can lead to repetitive motion disorders. NON-SLIP RUBBER BASEThe non-skid PU base grips the desktop firmly. It keeps the mouse pad from sliding on the desktop. It will never move from your desktop until you peel it off. EASY TO CLEANComputer Mouse Pad is Comfortable and washable for easy care. You only need give it a quick and soft wipe with a damp cloth and they'll be fine.