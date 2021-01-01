Anime Mouse Pad Darling in The Franxx Zero Two Mouse Pads Gaming Mousepad for Laptop Computer 7.9 x 9.5 inch

100%Polyester Cloth, Non-Slip Rubber Mouse Pad. 7.9x9.5 inch,3 mm thickness, Small Size For Daily Use, Plenty Of Room For Gaming Or Office Work. The mouse pad has high-quality edge stitching, which is not only stylish and beautiful, but also durable. It can ensure that the mouse pad will not be worn or scattered like other mouse pads. The smooth surface of the mouse pad helps the mouse move at high speed and accurately locate it, and the non-slip rubber base provides a heavy grip to prevent the pad from sliding. The small mouse pad is very lightweight, you can put it in your backpack anytime, anywhere, and take it to various occasions for office games.