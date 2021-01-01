Runway Avenue Animals Wall Art Canvas Prints 'Gentleman beagle' Dogs and Puppies - Brown, Red

Gentleman beagle, is a skillfully made Modern art piece by real artists. With an overarching Brown color, this fine art print by Runway Avenue is the perfect finishing touch to your home décor theme. Features:This art piece has a horizontal orientationAnimals & Insects design with a Dogs and Puppies theme to bring you the perfect wall artSustainable and forest friendlyProfessionally hand stretched in a 1.5 inch-thick sustainable wood frameArrives ready to hang with pre-installed hooks for easy hanging. Nail and hanger also includedPrinted using ultra-premium and fade resistant inks to guarantee high definition and vivid colorsAvailable in several size options