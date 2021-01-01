ANIMALS: PENGUINS IN LOVE Luxendary Gradient Series Clear Ultra Thin Silicone Case for iPhone XR (6.1') in Sunrise Blue

The chrome series V2 is the second generation of our most popular line of cases. Upgraded to a clear polycarbonate material with an Anti-Yellowing multi-coat pearl finish. Our signature 3D-printed designs are more durable. Translucent sides on the chrome series V2 allow you to show off the colors of the new iPhone X's. It is designed for those who dislike bulky & boring cases and want a head-turning, thin case.