Kate and Laurel Animals/Insects Framed Canvas Art Print, 23 in x 33 in, by Amy Peterson

Add a whimsical element to your home so you never forget to smile with this bubblegum bunny by Amy Peterson. Displayed in a sleek modern frame, this fun, contemporary design is the perfect art piece to add to your home decor collection. Framed in the USA in Waunakee, Wisconsin, this floating canvas art will be a pleasure to look at every day in your living room, bedroom, nursery, or any room in the home. Printed on gallery-wrapped canvas and framed with a lightweight polystyrene frame, this colorful wall art has two hangers already attached to the natural wood colored MDF back for easy wall display. The outer dimensions are 33 inches tall by 23 inches wide by 1.6 inches deep. Print Name: "Bubblegum Bunny." About the Artist: Amy Peterson started working on her craft at an early age and continues to sharpen her skills as a production artist in many of San Francisco's technical creative agencies. Creating colorful and uplifting art is the key to Amy's "Happy Place." Her favorite pieces come together with the helping hands of a good cup of coffee and some great music. Nothing ignites her passion like creating work that brings joy and good vibes into the world!