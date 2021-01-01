Cream/Spruce Animal Print Loomed Accent Rug - (4'X5'7") - Safavieh

Rich and textural, the Cila Rug Collection displays a myriad of beautiful raised designs, accentuated in a plush cut pile lending artful dimension to its chenille loop pile ground. Power-loomed in Belgium, these high style rugs are crafted of organic viscose yarns for the lustrous sheen of finely woven silk carpets. This is a great addition for your home whether in the country side or busy city. For an instant decorating makeover, this area rug is one of the easiest and most fashionable ways to refresh a room with character and style. Size: 4'X5'7". Color: Cream/Spruce. Pattern: Leopard Spot.