Animal Print Faux Fur Pouf Pouf - 20" x20" x 14" | Grey | 1 Pc.

PACKAGE INCLUDES: Grey Animal Print Faux Fur Pouf Pouf | 20" x 20" x 14" - 1 pc. MODERN DESIGN: These modern animal print faux fur poufs design are a great and affordable way to add some comfortable seating for your guests. MULTI PURPOSE: This pouf can be used for chair decor at home, cafes or restaurants, and even bedside chair. PREMIUM QUALTY: These modern animal print faux fur poufs made of is 100% pouf which is reliable for everyday use. PROPER CARE: Cool machine wash and dry clean recommended., Manufacturer: SARO