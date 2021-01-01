Make sure you add some fun doggie decor to your entryway or patio with this doggy door mat kit! Included are 2 doggie door mats, both sized at 18\" x 30\". Both of these walkoff mats are designed for canine lovers and are made to scrape all of that dirt and debris off your paws. Included is the \"Bring a 5lbs Steak!\" pet door mat. If you want to make visitors stop and laugh in your doorway, this mat is right up your ally! Visitors are reminded to wipe their dirty feet before they track in mud and debris with the \"Wipe Your Paws Dog Doormat\", also included in this kit. Both of these dog products are included in this special bundle at a discounted price of 40% less than retail price, saving you even the shipping price! Both pet accessories are made of all-natural coir, a heavy-duty fiber extracted from the outer husks of coconuts. Coco doormats are not only great for their eco-conscious nature, but for their dirt scraping abilities. When coco coir is bundled for a coconut fiber doormat, it creates a thick and flexible bristle capable of efficiently sweeping dirt and debris off your feet and the paws of your furry family member, great for your dog after a walk in the park! Not only tough on dirt, these doormats are strong and durable. Part of their durability is due to the fact that these doggie door mats are moisture resistant, capable of handling rainy wet weather and wet dogs. Moisture resistance also means these mats are less likely to grow mold or mildew. For these coco door mats, outdoor weather is not a problem. Thanks to UV and ozone resistance, this outdoor decor will even be protected from the sun. Each doggy door mat is made to sit outside your doorstep for visits to come. Add to your doggie aesthetic with these doggie yard signs today! Rubber-Cal Animal Doormats 1-1/2-ft x 2-1/2-ft Brown Rectangular Indoor or Outdoor Door Mat | 10-108-010