Animal Cat Kids Chair

Features:Seat constructed of beech plySolid hardwood legsCat styleAnimal collection5 Year warrantyMade in the USASeating Type: ChairArmrest: NoCarrying Handle: NoColor: Headrest: NoExterior Main Material: WoodManufactured Wood Type: Metal Finish Application: Wood Type: Solid + Manufactured WoodInterior Frame Material: Wood Species: Non-Toxic: Pattern: Solid ColorTheme: AnimalDesign/Use: NoveltyUpholstered Seat: NoSeat Nailhead Trim: Seat Upholstery Material: Seat Upholstery Color: Removable Seat Cushions: Seat Cushion Fill Material: Removable Seat Cushion Cover: Tufted Seat Upholstery: Welt on Seat Cushions: Upholstered Back: NoNailhead Trim Back: Back Upholstery Material: Back Upholstery Color: Removable Back Cushions: Back Cushion Fill Material: Removable Back Cushion Cover: Tufted Back Upholstery: Welt on Back Cushions: Stackable: NoFoldable: NoInflatable: NoLegs Included: YesNumber of Legs: 4Leg Material: WoodProtective Floor Glides: NoCasters: NoNumber of Casters: Removable Casters: Locking Casters: Storage Area: NoStorage Type: Storage Capacity: Ottoman Included: NoAdjustable Height: NoAge Group: 2 Years;3 to 4 Years;5 to 6 YearsCountry of Origin: United StatesPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USASpefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: SOR/2018-83 - Consumer Products Containing Lead Regulations: YesCPSC - 15 U.S. Code § 1278a - Children’s Products Containing Lead: YesCPSC - 16 CFR 1500.49 Compliant: SOR/2016-193 - Surface Coating Materials Regulations: YesCPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: YesContains Flame Retardant Materials: NoMinnesota 325F.177 Compliant: YesChemicals of Concern Compliant: YesCPSC - 16 CFR 1238 Compliant: YesCPSC - 16 CFR 1237 Compliant: YesCPSIA Compliant: YesBetter Cotton Initiative: Better Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Oeko-Tex Certified: Oeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: Responsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: DIN EN 12935 Certified: Down Pass Certified: Responsible Down Standard Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: ASTM F3084-20 Certified: NoASTM F2613-19 Certified: NoSOFFA Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 23" H x 14.5" W x 14" D): 23Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 25" H x 15" W x 15" D): 25Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 23" H x 14.5" W x 14" D): 14.5Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 25" H x 15" W x 15" D): 15Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 23" H x 14.5" W x 14" D): 14Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 25" H x 15" W x 15" D): 15Seat Height - Floor to Seat (Size: 23" H x 14.5" W x 14" D): 12Seat Height - Floor to Seat (Size: 25" H x 15" W x 15" D): 14Seat Width - Side to Side (Size: 23" H x 14.5" W x 14" D, 25" H x 15" W x 15" D): 13.5Seat Depth - Front to Back (Size: 23" H x 14.5" W x 14" D, 25" H x 15" W x 15" D): 11.25Overall Product Weight (Size: 23" H x 14.5" W x 14" D): 10Overall Product Weight (Size: 25" H x 15" W x 15" D): 12Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: NoAdditional Tools Required: Installation Required: NoTools Needed for Installation: Warranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 5 YearsFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Size: 23" H x 14.5" W x 14" D,