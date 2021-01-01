DHP Anika Metal Canopy Bed, Queen Size Frame, Bedroom Furniture, Black

Do you love Parisian-style furniture? The DHP Jenny Lind Metal Canopy Bed has a timeless design that will become the centerpiece of your bedroom. With scrollwork details on the four bedposts, the headboard and the footboard, the Jenny Lind has a very delicate aesthetic that allows you to show your personality in your décor. The headboard and footboard feature vertical rails that add more dimension and intricacy to the bed’s design. The all-metal construction includes metal side rails and additional metal center legs to provide stability and durability to your bed for years to come. An additional box spring or foundation is required to support the mattress (sold separately). This bed frame makes the perfect addition to your teen’s bedroom, your guest bedroom, or even your master bedroom. Available in Twin, Full, Queen and King size, the DHP Jenny Lind Metal Canopy Bed is offered in white and black to make sure you find the perfect option for your bedroom!