Anik Floral Gray/Red Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug

Manufacturer printed with 3D Digital Printing.The product is made of 100% polyester fabric.It is completely antibacterial and antiallergic.Thickness is 20 mm.The textile dyes used in our products are OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified.(OEKO-TEX Standard 100 is an independent inspection and certification system covering all production stages of textile products - raw materials, intermediates and end products.) Our products have OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certification standards, and do not contain any chemicals harmful to human and animal health. It does not contain. Rug Size: Rectangle 3'9" x 5'8"