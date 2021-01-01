From latitude run
Anijah 35" Wide Right Hand Facing Sleeper Corner Sectional
Advertisement
Contemporary function with transitional flavor describes this stellar sectional sleeper. A soft, lovely neutral gray microvelvet upholstery lifts the level of elegance in a living room or entertainment space. Configured for maximum access and comfort, it's ideal for a more compact space, but also plays a perfect part in a spacious room. Enjoy superior comfort with pocket coil seating and the convenience of a pull-out queen size innerspring sleeper mattress. Wrap up its sleek silhouette with design bonuses including black finish legs and three patterned accent pillows.