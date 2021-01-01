Armen Living Anibal Contemporary Adjustable Bar Stool in Black Powder Coated and Grey Faux Leather, Gray/Black

The Armen Living Anibal adjustable Bar Stool is an excellent modern kitchen or home bar choice. The Anibal's durable chrome frame construction is inclusive of a circular base, convenient footrest for support and easy to use height adjustment mechanism. Thanks to the Anibal's hydraulic lift, you can easily transform the stool from 26 in. counter to 30 in. bar height, allowing you to use it in just about any setting. The stool's foam padding assures a comfortable and relaxing user experience. An excellent choice for the modern home, the Anibal is certain not to disappoint. We stand by the quality, the craftsmanship, and the integrity of our product by offering a 1-year warranty for all our products. We want our customers to enjoy our product and we will always be there to help with our top-notch customer service support. Product dimensions: 20.5 in. W x 20.5 in. D x 34.5 in. to 43.5 in. H SH: 23.5 in. to 32.5 in. Color: Gray/Black.