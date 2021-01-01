67" Danial Cat Tree

If you’re in the market for a cozy condo for your feline friend, then our cat tree is exactly what you’re looking for. Our kitten climbing tower is designed to offer endless fun to your cats. It comes with 2 large condo houses, 3 relaxing perches with raised edging and 2 climbing ladders, which perfect meets your cat's needs for playing or relaxing. In addition, the hanging mouse toy also offers extra fun. This cat condo provides both sturdiness with chipboard and softness with plush. The wear-resistant natural sisal covered posts satisfy cats’ instinct of nail sharpening and protect your furniture from cats' claw. Just take our stylish cat tree to decorate your home.