Home Decorators Collection Angora Anthracite 5 ft. x 7 ft. Medallion Area Rug, Grey

The marvelous Angora piece before your eyes embodies the greatest qualities of the iconic Heriz style. This medallion pattern complemented by rosettes, palmettes and flowers. The magnificent design originally had bright reds and blues but presented to you now in hues of grays, charcoals and ivory for a more fashion forward look. Carefully machine woven to fit into any interior from classic to contemporary, carrying and orient charm. Looking for that farmhouse look. This would be a perfect fit with its vintage style. A rug pad is recommended for non-slip application, prolongs wear and tear, as well as protection for the floor underneath your area rug. Color: Anthracite.