Angle Shade Outdoor Wall Sconce with HL-K Arm by Hi Lite - Color: Green - Finish: Green - (H-QS18110/HL-A-95)

The Angle Shade Outdoor Wall Sconce with HL-K Arm is ideal for storefront lighting and sign lighting, as its slanted design allows for directed lighting. Available in a choice of 5 finish options: Black, White, Dark Green, Galvanized, and Powder Coat Rust. Suitable for both residential and commercial applications, this wall sconce looks best in modern entry ways, hallways and corridors and anywhere outdoors. UL Listed for wet locations. Founded in 1958, Hi-Lite strives on ingenuity and ambition and takes pride in their high attention to detail. Based out of sunny Southern California, Hi-Lite operates out of a beautiful 200,000-square-foot facility. Hi-Lite specializes in barn lights and has a reputation for using only the finest raw materials, inspirational designs, and unparalleled service. Color: Green. Finish: Dark Green