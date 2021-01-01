From metabo hpt
Metabo HPT Angle Grinder, 4.5-Inch, 10.5 Amp, Paddle Switch | G12SE3
GRINDER: 4-1/2" 10. 5 amp Angle Grinder with Paddle Switch INCLUDES: G12SE3 Angle Grinder, Wrench, Side Handle, Depressed Center Wheel, Wheel Guard MOTOR: 10.5 Amps of power RPM: 11,500 no-load speed PADDLE SWITCH: Lock-on/Lock-off paddle switch for ease-of-use over extended periods. GRIP: Smallest grip circumference in its class at 8” offers comfort and control during extended use TOOLLESS GUARD: new, ultra-secure toolless guard with spring-loaded lever that allows for simple repositioning without having to remove the guard IMPROVED AIR PATH: Deter dust and prevent potential electronic issues associated with dust & debris