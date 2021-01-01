Angle 42 Swivel Arm Outdoor Wall Light by Hi Lite - Color: Black - Finish: Painted - ("H-QSN18110-SA-91/QSNB-42-91/QSNSK-91/QSNWGR-10""-91")

The Angle 42 Swivel Arm Outdoor Wall Light by Hi Lite brings a durable and adjustable layer of light to spaces. With an aluminum construction, this wall sconce is supported by a shapely, curved arm that connects to an angled shade with a simple joint. Adjust this shade as needed to direct illumination where needed while a dark sky rating minimizes light pollution. A handsome addition to outdoor locations, this fixture brightens up spaces with some contemporary flair. Founded in 1958, Hi-Lite strives on ingenuity and ambition and takes pride in their high attention to detail. Based out of sunny Southern California, Hi-Lite operates out of a beautiful 200,000-square-foot facility. Hi-Lite specializes in barn lights and has a reputation for using only the finest raw materials, inspirational designs, and unparalleled service. Color: Black. Finish: Black