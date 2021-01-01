Angle 13 Swivel Arm Outdoor Wall Light by Hi Lite - Color: White - Finish: Painted - (H-QSN18112-SA-93/QSNB-13-93/QSNSK-93)

The Angle 13 Swivel Arm Outdoor Wall Light from Hi Lite brings bright light and versatility to outdoor spaces. Constructed from durable aluminum, this simple wall light displays a sleek industrial aesthetic suitable for any exterior style. A thin arm stretches from the wall to curve downward at a right angle. Its angled metal shade provides directional lighting, sending light from its incandescent lamp downward in any direction via an adjustable swiveling joint. Founded in 1958, Hi-Lite strives on ingenuity and ambition and takes pride in their high attention to detail. Based out of sunny Southern California, Hi-Lite operates out of a beautiful 200,000-square-foot facility. Hi-Lite specializes in barn lights and has a reputation for using only the finest raw materials, inspirational designs, and unparalleled service. Color: White. Finish: White