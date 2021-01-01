Les Jardins de la Comtesse - Angers Picnic Basket - 4 Person

Add romantic style to your al fresco adventures with this Angers picnic basket from Les Jardins de la Comtesse. Made from wicker, this classic picnic basket has been designed for four people and has warm brown leather detailing. With a handy across body carry strap, it includes everything needed for four diners, including plates, cutlery, wine glasses, salt and pepper shakers and a multi-function corkscrew. In addition, the zipped insulated inner compartment keeps food hot or cold and the external insulated section is perfect for a bottle of wine or coffee thermos. Key features: * Picnic basket for 4 people * Material: wicker, leather * Dimensions: H22xW46xD31cm * Rustic wicker basket with inner zipped compartment * Includes: * 4 x ceramic plates: Ø20cm * 4 x melamine coated wooden flatware sets with knives, forks & spoons * 4 x glass wine glasses * Salt & pepper shakers * Multi-function corkscrew * 1 x external insulated pouch for a 75cl bottle * Zipped insulated food compartment * To keep food hot or cold * Fabric across body/shoulder strap