Angelo Rustic Storage Bench Entryway With 3 Drawers And 3 Rattan Baskets Shoe Storage Bench With Removable Cushion

This storage bench gives you a spot to put on shoes and store them, while also bringing a mix of classic and modern styles into your entryway or mudroom. It has a rectangular frame made from solid and engineered wood, with four turned feet for plenty of support. Three drawers on top showcase aluminum half-moon pulls, while three on the bottom feature woven rattan fronts with open slots for easy opening and closing. Place a variety of objects inside such as umbrellas, shoes, and other smaller items. A removable linen blend seat cushion gives you enough space to sit. It's also safe to keep outdoors. Color/Pattern: Antique Navy