Angelite Pyramid Sculptures (Set of 2) from Peru

A universal symbol for power pyramids have been treasured as liaisons between our world and the life beyond by many cultures across the globe. Cesar Gonzalez handcrafts this petite pair out of angelite a gemstone native to his Peruvian homeland that is believed to enhance spiritual connections and healing vibes. Cesar proudly continues with Peru's ancient tradition of stone carving from his workshop in the Ayacucho region. He takes advantage of the rich mineral resources found in the Peruvian Andes and frequently travels to the sierra in search of the colorful materials that inspire his designs.