From indigo safari
Angelique Floral Floor Pillow
This oversized and overstuffed floor pillow is meticulously constructed in the United States from high-quality interior designer grade fabric. The beautiful fabric adorns both sides of the floor pillow with a double-stitched seam and a hidden zipper closure for easy cover removal and cleaning. This pillow is made from a blend of down and feather and then covered with a ticking proof cotton to prevent feathers from poking through. Made in fall river, Massachusetts USA.