Better Trends Angelique Comforter Tufted Unique Luxurious Soft Plush Chenille Machine Washable 2-Piece Gray Cotton Twin Set

Eye-catching Angelique comforter to add some warmth to your bedroom. Manufactured using modern machinery, it has stronger stitching to ensure more durability. It is made with ultra-soft cotton material with a polyester filling that will provide comfort and cozy feel whenever you use it. This stunning Angelique Collection of comforters is made of 100% Cotton shell and 100% Polyester fill. Its Chenille Tufted into Stripes Design. This collection of comforter set is available in 5 colors and 3 sizes. Twin Size Comforter is 68 in. x 90 in. , Full/Queen Size Comforter is 90 in. x 90 in. and King Size Comforter is 104 in. x 90 in. . Standard Sham Size is 20 in. x 26 in. and King Sham Size is 20 in. x 36 in. . Twin size comforter set includes 1-standard size sham, Full/Queen size comforter set includes 2 standard size shams and King size comforter set includes 2 king-size shams. Color: Gray.