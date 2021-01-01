Angelica Utility Mission Trapper 26 in. x 17 in. Outdoor Door Mat

Welcome your friends, neighbors, and guests to your home with this stylishly embossed floor mat. Showcasing a functional rib and channel design, it helps scrape shoes and boots clean, as well as trap dirt and snow. Made from rubber, this all-weather design features a non-slip recycled rubber backing for safety, so it's perfect both indoors and out. To clean, just hose it off with a light spray! Plus, it's made in the USA!