Furinno Angeland Plush Standard Polyester King Mattress Pad, White

Furinno Angeland Quilted Mattress Pad creates a cleaner and more comfortable sleeping environment for you and your family. The plush filling of microfiber polyester makes your mattress feel softer and provides support to your body at the same time. High thread count of microfiber polyester fabric is hypoallergenic, protecting your mattress against allergy-causing bacteria. The new technology of microfiber polyester fabric is soft, durable, lightweight and breathable. An elastic band is used on the side skirt to make the protector fit to mattress height up to 15 in. It is recommended to machine wash the protector with regular laundry detergent without bleach. Tumble dry on low heat and do not iron. Color: White.