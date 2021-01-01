From christopher knight home
Christopher Knight Home Angela Home Office Chair, Blue + Chrome
Chances are, your contemporary home office could use a much-needed update. This upscale office chair may be just what the doctor ordered; unassuming while at the same time remaining surprisingly lavish, its chrome details and luxuriously scalloped backing will please the inner executive we all Harbor deep Down inside Includes: one (1) Office chair. Material: fabric. Composition: 100% polyester Base material: chrome. Color: Blue. Base Finish: Chrome Assembly required. Hand crafted details. Lowest dimensions: 29. 50 inches deep x 25. 50 inches wide x 33. 50 inches high Highest dimensions: 29. 50 inches deep x 25. 50 inches wide x 36. 50 inches high. Seat Dimensions: 18. 50 inches deep x 20. 50 inches wide x 20. 00 inches high