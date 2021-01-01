From ashland
Green Angel Wing Begonia Bush by Ashland® | Michaels®
Advertisement
Find the Green Angel Wing Begonia Bush by Ashland® at Michaels. Finish your floral arrangements with this stunning green angel wing begonia bush from Ashland. This greenery makes a standout accent in a vase of vibrant lilies or added to a springtime bouquet. Finish your floral arrangements with this stunning green angel wing begonia bush from Ashland. This greenery makes a standout accent in a vase of vibrant lilies or added to a springtime bouquet. Details:Green, 19" (48.26 cm), Polyester, plastic and iron wire | Green Angel Wing Begonia Bush by Ashland® | Michaels®