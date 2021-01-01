Hydro Systems Angel 6642 Tub

The Angel, simplicity and function are the key to this design. It is truly represented by its name. All Angel models include an anti-skid bottom for your peace of mind. Must be set in mortar base. Available in multiple sizes and drain positions. This bathtub features Hydro Systems legendary 99/9 Year Warranty, it's components are built locally in North America. Please note, custom orders may not be returned. More information regarding the return policy of your custom-built Hydro Systems product is available here. All AngelTubs Feature Acrylic models finished in 1/8" thick layer of deep lustrous acrylic Extra thick reinforced fiberglass Pre-wired pump on pump platform (standard pump location only) Integral E-Z Level platform facilitates installation Non-skid bottom Components built in North America Hydro Systems 99/9 Year Warranty Must be set in mortar base Whirlpool Tubs also Feature 5 Available Option Packages 8 Fully directional adjustable PVC jets Hydro "Soft Touch" electronic control panel Sound Dampening Motor Pad Anti-vortex safety suction Color matched system trim HydrOzone ozone sanitation system Self draining pump and system 2.25 HP Single Speed Pump Thermal Air Tubs also Feature Heated Backrest 1.0 HP variable speed blower with 600 watt heat with a smart purge system 8 Fully directional adjustable PVC jets Hydro "Soft Touch" electronic control panel Sound Dampening Motor Pad Anti-vortex safety suction Color matched system trim HydrOzone ozone sanitation system Self draining pump and system 2.25 HP Single Speed Pump View Spec Sheet Note: This item usually ships in 14 business days from the manufacturer. Please allow an additional week for shipping.