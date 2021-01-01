Anette Porch Swing

All the class and elegance of the collection are inherent in this Porch swing and coffee table set. The matching coffee table provides the perfect space to place your morning coffee or glass of wine at night. Throw in your favorite decorative pillows and a cozy blanket and swing your worries away! A free zinc-plated steel chain is supplied so the swing is “ready-to-hang” to a sturdy structure. Please use strong hooks (not provided) to hang the chain from and support the weight of the loaded swing. Additional chains can be purchased upon request. The proprietary high-grade poly lumber used in this product offers the most realistic look of natural wood without the headaches of maintaining or replacing it every few seasons. Simply wash your furniture to remove any dirt or grime. Explore the entire line of products to coordinate other beautiful, durable products that will make your outdoor living space the envy of the neighborhood. Still not sure? Request a free product swatch so you can view the color and composition in person. The swing has been load-tested, per ASTM 1561-03 (2008) standard for outdoor plastic furniture. Frame Color: Black