From betterbuy

Anet Hot End Kit M6 30mm Throat + 0.4mm Nozzle + 12V Heating Tube + NTC 3950 Thermistor + Aluminum Heating Block fit for A2 A8 A9 DIY Kit for 3D.

$24.58
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Computers and Office Office Equipment 3D Printer and Supplies 3D Printer Accessories

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com