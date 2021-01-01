Androygyne Round Side Table by Menu - Color: Brown (1119849)

The Androygyne Round Side Table by Menu expands its surroundings an elegant modern character well suited to a range of indoor dÃ©cor styles. Starting with a flat, four-finned base that expresses into a sturdy, angular form relieved by the curved cutaway at its center, it secures a round disc tabletop at a height ideal for books, beverages, and other accessories. Both the tables base and its top arrive in a variety of textures and materials, allowing them to be mixed and matched to provide the perfect accent to its surroundings. Founded in 1976, Menu is a Danish company that creates modern furniture, lighting and accessories. Known for beautiful, functional Scandinavian design, the company works with local businesses around the world to provide the people involved in production with a better economic foundation. With the quirky simplicity of products like the Peek LED Table Lamp and the understated sophistication of pieces like the Norm Wall Clock, Menu's designs offer cleverness, elegance and quality. Shape: Round. Color: Brown.