Android Double Din Car Stereo 101 HD 25D Touch Screen GPS Navigation Radio Bluetooth FM Player Support AndroidiOS Phone Mirror Link with.

240(L)*145(H)*80(W) mm size, double din 10 inch tempered glass mirror car stereo designed; Support file manager, download / install / delete Android application, steering wheel control Built-in GPS navigation and WIFI: You can purchase directly from play store for offline navigation. With WIFI connected, Google Maps can be used perfectly, you can go anywhere you want and never get lost again Bluetooth & Mirror LinkBuilt-in Bluetooth with A2DP/Hands Free/Phone book. Support IOS (version5.0-8.0/ Android version: 4.0-7.0mirror link, IOS supports mobile phone one-way to connect, Android supports mobile phone two-way connection Support Rear View Camera & DVR input: You can add a backup camera or car DVR for it, to make it as a parking system kit or car dash video recorder. The Backup camera is NOT includedOne product has 3 usage FM Radio: You can listening to music, new letters and traffic information anytime. Customer Service: