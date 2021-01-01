Android 101 Car Radio Stereo 9 inch Touch Screen High Definition 1024x600 GPS Navigation Unit with Bluetooth USB Player 2G DDR3+16G NAND Memory Flash

INTELLIGENT NAVIGATION SYSTEM Android 10.1 System search satellite singal strongly high-precision navigation and positioning, deeply customized & optimized to let it perform better in vehicles. High definition touch screen, resolution 1024 x 600, 1.8G Octa Core CPU with 2G DDR3, Build in 16G Flash Memory for Music/Navigation Map Data/Video, get access to thousands of Apps, games on Android market. 9 INCH SUPER HIGH DEFINITION Your high resolution 9 inch touchscreen allows easy visibility, displays all relevant music information and keeps all your favorite options within the reach of finger. Your New Android car stereo receiver will easily pair with the vast majority of Bluetooth devices allowing you to make and receive all your calls Hands Free. SWC FUNCTION If your car has factory Steering Wheel key Control feature (shorted for SWC, based on resistive analog signal input only; if your car happens to use digital CANBUS data signal, and you can