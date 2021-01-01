Android 100 Car Stereo for Toyota Camry 2012 2013 2014 Radio with 102 Screen GPS Navigation 4GB Ram 32GB ROM Head Unit

1. Newest Version: Latest Android 8.0 Oreo operation system, enlarged room with 4GB RAM+32GB ROM, Rock Chip PX5, Octa-Core 64Bit CPU Processor ensure faster speed and more fluent experience. 2. Unique Design: Plug and Play, easy to install. Support the factory rear camera and AC information display. Special new UI make the driver operate the unit more convenient. Split screen mode allow the driver run two APP side by side. 3. Amazing sound: EQ Settings with the 9-band graphic equalizer, Radio chip NXP6686 and Audio Amplifier Chip TDA7850 ensure the best sound effect, max audio output is 4*50W. 4. Audio-visual experience: 178wide angle, IPS screen with 1024x600 high resolution bring you superb visual experience. Built-In radio Tuner(RDS Enabled), EQ Settings with the 9-band graphic equalizer, Radio chip NXP6686 and Audio Amplifier Chip TDA7850 ensure the best sound effect, max audio output is 4*50W 5. Compatible Functions: