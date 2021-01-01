Andrey End Table with Bin Drawer, Set of 2, Dark Brown/Black

Furinno Simple Design Home Living Sets comprises of Coffee table, end table, TV entertainment stands, and storage cabinets. The home living set comes in multiple color options - espresso, dark brown wood grain and steam beech. These models are designed to fit in your space, style and fit on your budget. The main material, medium density composite wood, is made from recycled materials of rubber trees. All the materials are manufactured in Malaysia and comply with the green rules of production. There is no foul smell, durable and the material is the most stable amongst the