From home decorators collection
Home Decorators Collection Andrew Beige Dining Chair (Set of 2), Antique Grey
Advertisement
Our Andrew Dining Chairs lend sophistication to your dining room setting. Boasting a solid wood frame, each dining chair is upholstered in fine fabric and accented with brass nail head trim that underscores the clean lines and modern style. These tastefully designed dining side chairs will be a great fit in your space, whether your dining table is round, rectangular or square. Color: Antique Grey.