Andresen 1-Light Armed Sconce

Features:Gold ice glass shadeMatte black fixture finishProduct Type: Armed SconceDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Shade Included: YesShade Material: GlassShade Color: ColorfulShade Shape: BowlFabric Type: Hand Blown Glass: YesFixture Material: MetalMaterial Details: Wood Type: Number of Lights: 1Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: NoDimmable Light Included: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape: Recommended Bulb Shape Code: N/AMaximum Wattage (per bulb): 100Bulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Range of Fixture - Maximum: Range of Fixture - Minimum: Finish: Matte BlackPower Source: HardwiredSwitch Included: NoSwitch Type: Switch Location: Built-in USB Port: NoCountry of Origin: ChinaLight Direction: Up/DownReversible Mounting: YesStyle: Modern & ContemporaryGlass Component: YesGlass Type: Back Plate Included: YesBack Plate Material: Stainless SteelFire Resistant: NoCord Included: NoCord Color: Cord Cover Included: Crystal Component: NoCrystal Color: Crystal Type: Real Crystal: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSuitable for Bathroom Vanity Area: YesSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Made to Order: NoStiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:BS 476 Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: ADA Compliant: ISO 14001 Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoCE Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: UL Listed: YesISO 9001 Certified: Dark Sky Compliant: What is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.ETL Listed: NocUL Listed: YesMET Listed: NoCALGreen Compliant: TAA Compliant: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoISTA 1A Certified: NoCSA Listed for USA: NoCSA Listed for Canada: NoFIRA Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: UL 2108 Listed: Title 24 Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: CPSIA Compliant: Fire Rated: Green Compliance: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: N/AWashington 19.260 GSL Compliant: N/ACSA Certified: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 9Overall Width - Side to Side: 7Overall Depth - Front to Back: 7.75Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Overall Product Weight: 3Adjustable Extension: NoMax Extension Length: Cord: NoCord Length: Cord Cover: Cord Cover Length: Back Plate Height - Top to Bottom: Back Plate Width - Side to Side: Back Plate Depth - Front to Back: Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty:Manufacturer provides 1 year warrantyProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Detai