Andreacchio Metal 3 - Hook Wall Hook

Install these hooks on the wall and you will have a place to store and organize your personal items like keys and coats. The sleek black finish offers a stylish contrast to the silvertone hardware and brings a classic touch to any room. Let your inner-decorator get creative with the layout and hang them vertically, horizontally, or on separate walls and tie the whole look of the room together. The Wall hook is made of wood with a metal hook and two pre-installed keyhole hangers on the back.