Andrea Swivel Armchair

Features:Loose seat cushionLoose back cushionDesign: ArmchairSleeper Size: Upholstered: YesUpholstery Fabric Texture [EU ONLY]: Upholstery Material: Polyester Blend;Velvet;Microfiber/Microsuede;Faux leather;100% Cotton;Acrylic;Nylon;Polypropylene/Olefin;Rayon/Viscose;Cotton Blend;Linen Blend;100% PolyesterUpholstery Material Details: Genuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Seat Fill Material: Extra FirmSeat Fill Material Details: Seat Fill Material: StandardType of Bird Feathers: Upholstery Color: Upholstery Grade: Pattern: Damask;Geometric;Polka Dots;Animal Print;Striped;Solid Color;Ikat;Floral;Abstract;HoundstoothLegal Documentation: Back Fill Material: Extra FirmBack Fill Material Details: Back Type of Bird Feathers: Back Fill Material: StandardBack Fill Material Details: Back Type of Bird Feathers: Back Type: Cushion backWeight Capacity: Weight capacity greater than 250 lbs: Frame Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodFrame Material Details: Wood Species: Hard WoodsArms Included: YesArm Type: Recessed ArmsArm Material: FabricArm Material Details: Ottoman Included: Ottoman Height - Top to Bottom: Ottoman Width - Side to Side: Ottoman Depth - Front to Back: Leg Color: Tufted Cushions: Swivel: YesSeat Construction: Removable Cushions: YesRemovable Cushion Location: SeatReversible Cushions: NoRemovable Cushion Cover: NoToss Pillows Included: Number of Toss Pillows: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material: Toss Pillow Fill Material: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillow Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Style: TraditionalSlipcovered: Nailhead Trim: NoDurability: Can be water, stain resistant depending on fabricCountry of Origin: United StatesProduct Care: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Custom Product: YesNumber of Chairs Included: 1Leg Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodLeg Material Details: Mattress Included: NoCushion Construction: Foam Density: Double Rub Tested: NoWyzenbeek Double Rub Count: Martindale Cycle Rating: Wyzenbeek Double Rub Count (for data collection): Martindale Cycle Rating (for data collection): Double rub count greater than 30,000: DS Primary Product Style: TraditionalWater Repellant: No ResiliencySpefications:ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: FIRA Certified: TAA Compliant: ISTA 1A Certified: ANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: CALGreen Compliant: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: BS 5852 Certified: Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 116 Compliant: NoCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: GSA Approved: ISO 9001 Certified: CAL TB 133 Compliant: ISO 14001 Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): ISO 9000 Certified: SCS Certified: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoContains Flame Retardant Materials: Canada Product Restriction: Reason for Restriction: BHFTI Upholstered Furniture Flammability Compliant: NFPA Compliant: Fire Rated: Better Cotton Initiative: Better Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: Carbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: CPG Complian