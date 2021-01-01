Andrea Multi-Light Pendant Light by Huxe - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (E2G1936783)

Add modern notes and a planetary touch to high-ceiling living spaces with the Andrea Multi-Light Pendant Light by Huxe. A smooth disc ceiling mount drops three thin cables down from above, each of which holds powerful LED lamping inside steel half-globe shades. Rounded dome diffusers made of satin white glass cover the lamping from below, mellowing direct glare from the lamping into a more natural warm glow that shines down from above. With clean, contemporary silhouettes for residential and commercial settings alike, Huxe follows a less-is-more philosophy when it comes to lighting design. The collection features refined materials, neutral color palettes and technology-forward functionality that helps breathe new life into any modern space. Huxes decorative, functional, and outdoor fixtures bring straightforward, contemporary design to any application. Shape: Globe. Color: Black. Finish: Black