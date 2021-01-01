Schlage Andover One-Sided Dummy Door Knob with the Decorative Wakefield Rose - Satin Nickel - F170AND619WKF

Schlage F170-AND-WKF Andover Non-Turning One-Sided Dummy Door Knob with the Decorative Wakefield Rose This door knob is a dummy trim for one side of the door. Used for a door pull or as matching, non-turning trim. Single Dummy Function: Utilize this single dummy knob to create a uniform look throughout your home in the areas that do not require mechanical systems. Dummy knobs are surface mounted with no locking mechanism and are used primarily for the inactive door in a double door installation serving as a pull. Schlage Works For You: A Lifetime Mechanical and Finish Warranty gives you the peace of mind that this product will be looking good and functioning smoothly for as long as you own it. (Finish warranty does not include Oil Rubbed Bronze because it is a living finish and it is expected to patina over time) Installation is easy, all you need is a screwdriver and a little time. The set is designed to fit standard prep doors and most installations should take just a matter of minutes. BHMA/ANSI Grade 2 certified which indicates excellent performance across a range of residential applications. This product is built from high-quality materials to give you exceptional security. Features: Easy installation makes for a one-person project Constructed from high quality materials with durability in mind ANSI/BHMA A156.2, 2011, Grade 2 Non handed which means this knob can be installed on right and left handed doors. Knob is surface mounted and does not include a working latch mechanismSpecifications:Handing: ReversibleProjection: 2-5/16" Satin Nickel