From anji mountain
Andes Jute Rug 2'6x6'
Advertisement
Create your own interior retreat with this organically inspired jute area rug. This piece is sustainably sourced and ethically made by artisans in India. Experts hand-spin 2-ply bouclé jute fiber and then use it to create these intricate handloom-woven rugs, which means your rug supports makers across the globe while adding style to your home. This natural fiber rug is incredibly hardwearing and non-absorbent, making it ideal for entryways, dining areas, living rooms, and more. Place your low-profile rug in high-traffic areas to protect your floors safely without having to worry about tripping, slipping, or readjusting.