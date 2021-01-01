Andes Jute Rug 2'6x6'

Create your own interior retreat with this organically inspired jute area rug. This piece is sustainably sourced and ethically made by artisans in India. Experts hand-spin 2-ply bouclé jute fiber and then use it to create these intricate handloom-woven rugs, which means your rug supports makers across the globe while adding style to your home. This natural fiber rug is incredibly hardwearing and non-absorbent, making it ideal for entryways, dining areas, living rooms, and more. Place your low-profile rug in high-traffic areas to protect your floors safely without having to worry about tripping, slipping, or readjusting.