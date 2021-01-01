Anderton 1 - Light Single Globe Pendant

Enjoy the whimsy and airy modernity with this pendant. Reminiscent of dreamy bubbles being dispersed on a summer's day, the clear glass sphere design will add lovely illumination while not cluttering the design and style of your room. Versatile and subtle, this will create a delightful breezy style to any room, whether it's your bathroom, child's playroom, or dining room. Plug-in design for easy access lighting with built-in on/off switch. Simply hang this piece on the provided swag hooks and plug it in for effortlessly easy installation - can be hung from a sloped or vaulted ceiling. Size: 66.6" H x 6" W x 6" D