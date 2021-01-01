Modway Anders Upholstered Fabric Accent Chair, Gray

BARREL BACK CHAIR - Putting a modern twist on a classic barrel back club chair, this accent chair features French piping and a club style silhouette that elevates the contemporary look UPHOLSTERED CHAIR - With a removable cushion and washable cover, this upholstered chair is covered in soft polyester fabric with dense foam padding that surrounds you in supportive comfort QUALITY CONSTRUCTION - The focal point of a seating area, this chair rests on an ash wood frame with X-brace detail and non-marking foot caps. The sturdy seat supports up to 440 lbs. ACCENT CHAIR MEASUREMENTS - A cherished accent chair in the living room, entryway, bedroom, or home office, Anders also serves as a dining chair in your dining room. Dimensions: 28. 5"W x 25"D x 28. 5"H Removable Cushion With Washable Cover