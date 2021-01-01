Anders Mini Cylindrical Pendant Light by Visual Comfort - Color: Brass - Finish: Brass - (TOB 5099HAB)

The Anders Mini Cylindrical Pendant Light from Visual Comfort brings a transitional, yet sleek look to any room. A simple design and a clean look is accented with its metallic form and polished lines. This piece is UL Listed Damp, so it is safe for use in bathrooms as well as covered outdoor patios. An opaque tapered shade allows for focused direct lighting, perfect for use as an accent piece or in multiples over an island or dining room table. Founded in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. has been the leading resource for signature designer lighting. Having manufactured lighting fixtures with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. offers a vast assortment of lighting, featuring many prominent designs of exceptional style, quality and functionality. Shape: Cylinder. Color: Brass. Finish: Hand-Rubbed Antique Brass